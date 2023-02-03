DOGS IN THE WILD On NATURE

Premieres Wednesdays, Feb. 8 - 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sundays, Feb. 12 - 26 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS App

Travel the globe and uncover the secrets of the most successful carnivores on the planet: wild dogs. From recognizable foxes and wolves to the lesser-known ones like the Japanese raccoon dog, canids have conquered every continent except Antarctica.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Meet The Family” premieres Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV + Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Travel the globe to meet the many species of the wild dog family, from the formidable Arctic wolf to the talkative Dhole, from the tiny Fennec fox to the long-legged Maned wolf.

Episode 2: “Secrets of Success” premieres Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV + Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Discover the secrets to the canids’ success, which enables them to survive and raise families in the most extreme locations. Black-backed jackals leap skywards to catch prey, Swift foxes hide in dens and African wild dogs vote on a hunt by sneezing.

Episode 3: “Defending Wild Dogs” premieres Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Join the researchers making ground-breaking discoveries and going to extraordinary lengths to save wild canids around the world, from endangered wolves to injured African wild dogs.

Watch On Your Schedule:

Episodes will be available on demand with the PBS App. You can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.