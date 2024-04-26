Marine killed in Camp Pendleton 'aviation ground' incident Tuesday identified

The Marine killed Tuesday during operations at Camp Pendleton was identified Friday as a corporal from Texas.

Cpl. Miguel Maya, 23, an aircraft avionics technician attached to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 303, died Tuesday afternoon during "routine military operations," the Marines said.

In a statement Friday, the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said Maya's death was the result of an "aviation ground mishap," but did not provide further details on the mishap.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to Cpl. Maya’s loved ones during this difficult time," said Lt. Col. Jason Caster, commanding officer of Maya's squadron. "Our priority right now is taking care of the family of our fallen Marine, and ensuring the well-being of our Marines and their loved ones."

The incident is under investigation, the Marines said.