Military

Marine killed in Camp Pendleton 'aviation ground' incident Tuesday identified

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published April 26, 2024 at 11:17 AM PDT
Cpl. Miguel Maya stands in his Marine dress uniform still wearing the rank insignia of a private first class.
U.S. Marine Corps
Cpl. Miguel Maya, 23, was killed Tuesday at Camp Pendleton in an "aviation ground mishap," the Marine Corps said.

The Marine killed Tuesday during operations at Camp Pendleton was identified Friday as a corporal from Texas.

Cpl. Miguel Maya, 23, an aircraft avionics technician attached to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 303, died Tuesday afternoon during "routine military operations," the Marines said.

In a statement Friday, the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said Maya's death was the result of an "aviation ground mishap," but did not provide further details on the mishap.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to Cpl. Maya’s loved ones during this difficult time," said Lt. Col. Jason Caster, commanding officer of Maya's squadron. "Our priority right now is taking care of the family of our fallen Marine, and ensuring the well-being of our Marines and their loved ones."

The incident is under investigation, the Marines said.

Military
Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
