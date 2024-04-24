Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Military

Camp Pendleton Marine dies during 'routine' operations, service says

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published April 24, 2024 at 5:25 PM PDT
A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom with Marine Light Helicopter Attack Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, takes off after inserting a ground control team at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, California, Nov. 5, 2023.
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Trent Randolph
/
Marine Corps
A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom with Marine Light Helicopter Attack Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, takes off after inserting a ground control team at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, California, Nov. 5, 2023. A Marine assigned to the squadron died at Camp Pendleton during routine operations Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

A Camp Pendleton Marine assigned to a helicopter squadron died at the base Tuesday afternoon during routine military operations, the Marine Corps said in a news release today.

The Marine Corps didn't provide any further details about the circumstances of the Marine's death.

The Marine was assigned to the Camp Pendleton-based Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303. They died around 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Marines said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

A spokesperson for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing told KPBS Wednesday more information will be released 24 hours after the Marine's family is notified.

Tags

Military Military Life
Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
See stories by Andrew Dyer
More News