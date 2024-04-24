Camp Pendleton Marine dies during 'routine' operations, service says

A Camp Pendleton Marine assigned to a helicopter squadron died at the base Tuesday afternoon during routine military operations, the Marine Corps said in a news release today.

The Marine Corps didn't provide any further details about the circumstances of the Marine's death.

The Marine was assigned to the Camp Pendleton-based Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303. They died around 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Marines said.

A spokesperson for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing told KPBS Wednesday more information will be released 24 hours after the Marine's family is notified.