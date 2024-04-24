Premieres Friday, April 26, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS2 / PBS App + Encore Sunday, April 28 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2

When virtuosos become maestros, they attain expert status. Revisiting his relationships with current maestros, Scott Yoo speaks with renowned Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma, concert pianist and psychiatrist Dr. Richard Kogan, and celebrated violinist and instructor Lynn Chang. As college friends who have played together, the trio reflects on their long careers and what they see in present-day students.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Now Hear This "Old Friends" Preview

Examining their respective paths to success alongside their pupils, Yoo highlights the impact these maestros have on rising musicians today. Visiting different orchestras and students, Yoo also discovers more about the relationship between science and music.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Yo-Yo Ma Performs "Spiegel im Spiegel"

Places visited: Boston, Dallas

GREAT PERFORMANCES: The Friendship of Yo-Yo Ma, Richard Kogan, and Lynn Chang

About the Series: Spotlighting his own personal expedition of learning and growth, Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of the Mexico City Philharmonic and series host Scott Yoo returns for Season 5 of the critically acclaimed miniseries GREAT PERFORMANCES: NOW HEAR THIS. In these new episodes, Yoo tracks the journey of classical musical artists from their start as rising stars, to becoming virtuosos, to achieving the title of “maestro.” Yoo also explores his process composing music for the very first time and taking inspiration from his Japanese heritage. Speaking with musical stars located all over the world, from New York to Singapore, including accomplished newcomer 16-year-old violinist Chloe Chua and multi-Grammy Award-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma, Yoo is reminded of his own career path and the values of collaboration, support, practice, dedication and sacrifice.