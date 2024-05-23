KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Aquarius Roller Rinks

Thursday, May, 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

On this episode, we remember the Aquarius Roller Rinks, and other places and things "About San Diego" that aren't around anymore in a show filled with San Diego nostalgia! Viewer photos take us back decades to see what San Diego looked like in the old days.

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Episode 79 - May 16, 2019

About the Series: KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO is a collection of stories about the history and the people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see everyday. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it. This series tells those stories in a fun and informal way. It’s a show about us!