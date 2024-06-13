PROFESSOR T SEASON 3 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, June 16 - July 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

PROFESSOR T Seasons 1 - 2 are available to stream now now with KPBS Passport!

The multi award-winning much-loved crime drama PROFESSOR T starring Ben Miller, Frances de la Tour and Juliet Stevenson is back for a third season. This series starts with Professor T in jail awaiting trial. As the Professor struggles to get his old life and job back, he is helped by Dan and Lisa who again rely on his brilliant criminal insight and analysis to solve some tricky and intriguing crimes. This season the Professor also finds out what really happened the night his father died.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Heir To The Throne” premieres Sunday, June 16, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Professor T is banged up in prison awaiting trial. He is not your typical inmate; the sights, sounds and smells are difficult for him. His mother and his therapist are very worried about him and his police colleagues Dan and Lisa try to distract him with a murder case involving two brothers.

Episode 2: “The Perfect Picture” premieres Sunday, June 23 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - A bride is found dead on her wedding night floating in the hotel swimming pool. The wedding video and photos portray the perfect picture of happiness, but is all as it seems? The police suspect foul play and question all the guests. Professor T gets a prison pass to help with the investigation.

Episode 3: “Truth and Justice” premieres Sunday, June 30 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Professor T is finally up in court and he must decide whether to save himself or his former lover Christina. Meanwhile a prison officer is found stabbed to death in the laundry room of the jail and there are no shortage of suspects, but one in particular seems intent on taking the blame.

Episode 4: “A Little Drop of Poison” premieres Sunday, July 7 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Out of prison the Professor is desperate to get back to his work at the university and with the police. Detectives are struggling to find a pattern to link a series of unexplained deaths across Cambridgeshire and need the Professor’s help with the investigation before more people die.

Episode 5: “The Conference” premieres Sunday, July 14 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - The Professor comes under suspicion after the murder at a Criminology Conference of his biggest rival. Professor T must prove his innocence to regain his reputation and his job. Meanwhile his mother and the Dean are worried that Jasper is delving too deeply into his traumatic childhood.

Episode 6: “Attachment Issues” premieres Sunday, July 21 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - A woman is found dead at the scene of a car crash, but the accident didn’t kill her. Examining the case, the Professor finds some uncomfortable resemblances to his own situation. How far will a mother go to protect her child? Meanwhile, Lisa and Dan’s relationship progresses to the next level.

Episodes will be available to stream with the PBS App for a limited time.

PROFESSOR T Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now with KPBS Passport.