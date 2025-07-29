Cosplay highlights: Bold, unexpected looks from Comic-Con 2025
From sci-fi aliens to nostalgic deep cuts, these standout Comic-Con cosplayers turned heads with their unique takes on fandom favorites.
Rachel Pizzolato channels as Wonder Woman in her cosplay at Comic-Con on July 25, 2025. (Carolyne Corelis / KPBS)
A cosplayer towered above the Comic-Con crowd as a Mondoshawan from "The Fifth Element" on July 26, 2025. (Beth Accomando / KPBS)
Cathy Yee cosplays as a Team Rocket Grunt from "Pokémon" with a handmade Beedrill companion over her shoulder at Comic-Con on July 25, 2025. (Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS)
This Comic-Con attendee brought the masked anarchist V to life with a cape and Guy Fawkes mask on July 26, 2025. (Beth Accomando / KPBS)
Debra Dunning cosplays as a Heidi Keppert, the "Tool Time" girl from the sitcom "Home Improvement," at Comic-Con on July 25, 2025. (Carolyne Corelis / KPBS)
Jeremy Toscher cosplays as Carl from Matt Dinniman's fantasy series "Dungeon Crawler Carl" at Comic-Con on July 26, 2025. (Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS)
This modern Wonder Woman costume mirrored the cinematic version seen in the DCEU films. Photo taken on July 26, 2025, at Comic-Con. (Beth Accomando / KPBS)
A Comic-Con attendee brings laughs as Barf from the slapstick comedy "Spaceballs" at Comic-Con on July 26, 2025. (Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS)
Armando Esparza brought Bender from "Futurama" to life at Comic-Con on July 25, 2025. (Chrissy Nguyen / KPBS)
Dressed as Miles Morales, Nicholas Prior poses for a portrait outside the San Diego Convention Center on July 25, 2025. (Matthew Bowler / KPBS)
A cosplayer dressed as Solaire of Astora from "Dark Souls" was spotted praising the sun at Comic-Con on July 26, 2025. (Beth Accomando / KPBS)
A roving Dalek from BBC television series "Doctor Who" rolls through the Comic-Con crowds outside the San Diego Convention Center on July 26, 2025. (Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS)
This Comic-Con attendee added a playful twist to the superhero genre with a sequined gold jacket and a sign that read "Wonder Woman Retired" on July 26, 2025. (Beth Accomando / KPBS)
