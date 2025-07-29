Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Rachel Pizzolato cosplays as Wonder Woman on July 25, 2025.

Cosplay highlights: Bold, unexpected looks from Comic-Con 2025

From sci-fi aliens to nostalgic deep cuts, these standout Comic-Con cosplayers turned heads with their unique takes on fandom favorites.

Rachel Pizzolato cosplays as Wonder Woman on July 25, 2025.
Rachel Pizzolato channels as Wonder Woman in her cosplay at Comic-Con on July 25, 2025.  (Carolyne Corelis / KPBS)
A cosplayer towered above the Comic-Con crowd as a Mondoshawan from "The Fifth Element" on July 26, 2025.
A cosplayer towered above the Comic-Con crowd as a Mondoshawan from "The Fifth Element" on July 26, 2025.  (Beth Accomando / KPBS)
Cathy Yee poses as a Team Rocket thug from the video game–turned–anime "Pokémon," with her handmade Beedrill companion over her shoulder on July 25, 2025.
Cathy Yee cosplays as a Team Rocket Grunt from "Pokémon" with a handmade Beedrill companion over her shoulder at Comic-Con on July 25, 2025.  (Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS)
This Comic-Con attendee brought the masked anarchist V to life wi
This Comic-Con attendee brought the masked anarchist V to life with a cape and Guy Fawkes mask on July 26, 2025.  (Beth Accomando / KPBS)
Debra Dunning from Home Improvement
Debra Dunning cosplays as a Heidi Keppert, the "Tool Time" girl from the sitcom "Home Improvement," at Comic-Con on July 25, 2025.  (Carolyne Corelis / KPBS)
Jeremy Toscher cosplays as Carl from Matt Dinniman's fantasy series "Dungeon Crawler Carl" at Coin-Op on July 26, 2025.
Jeremy Toscher cosplays as Carl from Matt Dinniman's fantasy series "Dungeon Crawler Carl" at Comic-Con on July 26, 2025.   (Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS)
This modern Wonder Woman costume mirrored the cinematic version seen in the DCEU films. Photo taken on July 26, 2025, at Comic-Con.
This modern Wonder Woman costume mirrored the cinematic version seen in the DCEU films. Photo taken on July 26, 2025, at Comic-Con.  (Beth Accomando / KPBS)
Comic-Con attendee cosplays as Barf from the slap-stick comedy film "Spaceballs" at the San Diego Convention Center on July 26, 2025.
A Comic-Con attendee brings laughs as Barf from the slapstick comedy "Spaceballs" at Comic-Con on July 26, 2025.  (Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS)
Armando Esparza brought Bender from "Futurama" to life at Comic-Con on July 25, 2025.
Armando Esparza brought Bender from "Futurama" to life at Comic-Con on July 25, 2025.  (Chrissy Nguyen / KPBS)
Dressed as Miles Morales, Nicholas Prior poses for a portrait outside Comic-Con on July 25, 2025.
Dressed as Miles Morales, Nicholas Prior poses for a portrait outside the San Diego Convention Center on July 25, 2025.  (Matthew Bowler / KPBS)
A cosplayer dressed as Solaire of Astora from "Dark Souls" was spotted praising the sun at Comic-Con on July 26, 2025.
A cosplayer dressed as Solaire of Astora from "Dark Souls" was spotted praising the sun at Comic-Con on July 26, 2025.  (Beth Accomando / KPBS)
Maddie Reese cosplays as Cruella de Vil during Comic-Con on July 25, 2025.
Maddie Reese cosplays as Cruella de Vil during Comic-Con on July 25, 2025.  (Chrissy Nguyen / KPBS)
A roving Dalek from BBC television series "Dr. Who" terrorizes Comic-Con attendees in front of the San Diego Convention Center on July 26, 2025.
A roving Dalek from BBC television series "Doctor Who" rolls through the Comic-Con crowds outside the San Diego Convention Center on July 26, 2025.   (Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS)
This Comic-Con attendee added a playful twist to the superhero genre with a sequined gold jacket and a sign that read "Wonder Woman Retired" on July 26, 2025.
This Comic-Con attendee added a playful twist to the superhero genre with a sequined gold jacket and a sign that read "Wonder Woman Retired" on July 26, 2025.  (Beth Accomando / KPBS)
1/14