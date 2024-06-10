Give Now
In photos: Highlights from the 24th Annual San Luis Rey Intertribal Pow Wow

The annual Pow Wow was back this weekend after a five year hiatus triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A native dancer dances during at the 24th Annual San Luis Rey Intertribal Pow Wow on June 8, 2024 in Oceanside, Calif.  (Carolyne Corelis)
Dancers perform during the 24th Annual San Luis Rey Intertribal Pow Wow on June 8, 2024 in Oceanside, Calif.   (Carolyne Corelis)
A dancer performs during the 24th Annual San Luis Rey Intertribal Pow Wow on June 8, 2024 in Oceanside, Calif.   (Carolyne Corelis)
Mel Vernon, captain of the San Luis Rey Band of Mission Indians, introduces the Grand Entry for the 24th Annual San Luis Rey Intertribal Pow Wow on Saturday, June 8, 2024 in Oceanside, Calif.  (Carolyne Corelis)
Dancers perform during the intertribal dancing portion of the 24th Annual San Luis Rey Intertribal Pow Wow on June 8, 2024 in Oceanside, Calif.  (Carolyne Corelis)
A dancer performs during the Grand Entry portion of the 24th Annual San Luis Rey Intertribal Pow Wow on Saturday, June 8, 2024 in Oceanside, Calif.   (Carolyne Corelis)
Dancers perform during the intertribal dancing portion of the 24th Annual San Luis Rey Intertribal Pow Wow on June 8, 2024 in Oceanside, Calif.   (Carolyne Corelis)
Dancers participating in the Grand Entry are smudged with sacred white sage before entering the arena at the 24th Annual San Luis Rey Intertribal Pow Wow on June 8, 2024 in Oceanside, Calif.  (Carolyne Corelis)
A dancer performs the shawl dance during the intertribal dancing portion of the 24th Annual San Luis Rey Intertribal Pow Wow on June 8, 2024 in Oceanside, Calif.  (Carolyne Corelis)
A dancer entering the arena is smudged with sacred white sage before participating in the Grand Entry at the 24th Annual San Luis Rey Intertribal Pow Wow on June 8, 2024 in Oceanside, Calif.   (Carolyne Corelis)
A youth dancer performs during the intertribal dancing portion of the 24th Annual San Luis Rey Intertribal Pow Wow on June 8, 2024 in Oceanside, Calif.  (Carolyne Corelis)
