Be My Neighbor Day 2023
Chris Shiokari poses with her daughter Remi, right, and her son Graham whom she is carrying right before the Daniel Tiger reading for “Be My Neighbor Day” at the KPBS station on Saturday, March 25 in San Diego, CA. (Brittany Cruz-Fejeran)
Families look for seating before the Daniel Tiger reading starts for “Be My Neighbor Day” at the KPBS station on Saturday, March 25 in San Diego, CA. (Brittany Cruz-Fejeran)
San Diego State University’s office of energy and sustainability provided succulents for families to plant during “Be My Neighbor Day” at the KPBS station on Saturday, March 25 in San Diego, CA. (Brittany Cruz-Fejeran)
A little boy plays with the wind tube during “Be My Neighbor Day” across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, March 25 in San Diego, CA. (Brittany Cruz-Fejeran)
The Margaret A. Cargill Community Engagement Center was packed with families ready to meet Daniel Tiger for “Be My Neighbor Day” at the KPBS station on Saturday, March 25 in San Diego, CA. (Brittany Cruz-Fejeran)
Doors opened for families to meet Daniel Tiger for “Be My Neighbor Day” at the KPBS station on Saturday, March 25 in San Diego, CA. (Brittany Cruz-Fejeran)
A little girl admires an owl hanging out at the San Diego County Parks and Recreation booth for “Be My Neighbor Day” across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, March 25 in San Diego, CA. (Brittany Cruz-Fejeran)
Kids watch the turtles at SDSU’s turtle pond during a nature walk at San Diego State University led by its office of energy and sustainability. The activity is a part of “Be My Neighbor Day” hosted by KPBS on Saturday, March 25 in San Diego, CA.
Families greet Daniel Tiger after story time for “Be My Neighbor Day” at the KPBS station on Saturday, March 25 in San Diego, CA. (Brittany Cruz-Fejeran)
Families wave at Daniel Tiger during “Be My Neighbor Day” at the KPBS station on Saturday, March 25 in San Diego, CA. (Brittany Cruz-Fejeran)
Children sit on the carpet and clap so Daniel Tiger can come out read to them for “Be My Neighbor Day” at the KPBS station on Saturday, March 25 in San Diego, CA. (Brittany Cruz-Fejeran)
Julian Powell poses for the camera for “Be My Neighbor Day” across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, March 25 in San Diego, CA. (Brittany Cruz-Fejeran)
A little boy laughs excitingly at the animal furs displayed at the San Diego County Parks and Recreation booth for “Be My Neighbor Day” across the street from the KPBS station on Saturday, March 25 in San Diego, CA. (Brittany Cruz-Fejeran)
A family poses for a photo at “Be My Neighbor Day” at the KPBS station on Saturday, March 25 in San Diego, CA. (Brittany Cruz-Fejeran)
Children are led through the Hello Walkway Garden during a nature walk led by SDSU’s office of energy and sustainability for “Be My Neighbor Day” at the campus on Saturday, March 25 in San Diego, CA. (Brittany Cruz-Fejeran)
Children are led through the Hello Walkway Garden during a nature walk led by SDSU’s office of energy and sustainability for “Be My Neighbor Day” at the campus on Saturday, March 25 in San Diego, CA. (Brittany Cruz-Fejeran)
Zoe Mondragon waves at the camera during a nature walk led by SDSU’s office of energy and sustainability for “Be My Neighbor Day” at the campus on Saturday, March 25 in San Diego, CA. (Brittany Cruz-Fejeran)
Daniel Tiger says hello to a little boy who attended story time for “Be My Neighbor Day” at the KPBS station on Saturday, March 25 in San Diego, CA. (Brittany Cruz-Fejeran)
