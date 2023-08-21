Gallery: Tropical Storm Hilary's impacts around San Diego
Tropical Storm Hilary brought heavy rain and flooding to parts of the city of San Diego as well as other communities in the county.
Signs warning of flooding and street closures at a flooded intersection of Riverwalk Drive in Mission Valley, Aug. 20, 2023. (Mike Damron)
A sign in Mission Valley warns that an area is flooded. San Diego, Calif. Aug. 20, 2023. (Mike Damron)
Rain in the Ocean Beach neighborhood of San Diego, Calif. Aug. 20, 2023. (Mike Damron)
Cars drive through the rain during Tropical Storm Hilary. San Diego, Calif. Aug. 20, 2023. (Mike Damron)
A person watches the ocean in the Ocean Beach neighborhood of San Diego, Calif. Aug. 20, 2023. (Mike Damron)
The Ocean Beach Pier during Tropical Storm Hilary, Aug. 20, 2023.
A person finds shelter from the rain under a life guard tower in Ocean Beach, Aug. 20, 2023. (Mike Damron)
Two Bird electric scooters on a slightly flooded street in Ocean Beach, Aug. 20, 2023. (Mike Damron)
A business in Ocean Beach prepared for Tropical Storm Hilary by lining up sand bags, Aug. 20, 2023. (Mike Damron)
Two people walking on rocks at Imperial Beach near Palm Avenue just before Tropical storm Hilary hits on Aug. 20, 2023 (Erik Anderson)
Water collects in front of this 7-Eleven store in Imperial Beach on Aug. 20, 2023 (Erik Anderson)
