In Photos: Chula Vista celebrates inaugural Art Fest
Chula Vista held its first ever arts festival Saturday — the latest in a series of ongoing efforts to strengthen the local arts community.
Visitors and vendors crowd the courtyard outside Chula Vista City Hall during the city’s inaugural Art Fest on Sept. 30, 2023. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
Visitors walk through an exhibit of paintings and other artwork at the inaugural Chula Vista Art Fest, outside Chula Vista City Hall, on Sept. 30, 2023. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
Visitors walk through an exhibit of paintings and other artwork at the inaugural Chula Vista Art Fest, outside Chula Vista City Hall, on Sept. 30, 2023. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
Ceramics and glasswork artist Kouassi Aragao, left, talks with a customer during the inaugural Chula Vista Art Fest, outside Chula Vista City Hall, on Sept. 30, 2023. Aragao was enjoying all of the festivities, especially the live music. “There is no art without music,” Aragao said. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
Painter Isabel Garcia, 25, adds a stroke of green to her painting during the inaugural Chula Vista Art Fest, outside Chula Vista City Hall, on Sept. 30, 2023. Garcia was one of four painters asked to perform a live painting during the festival. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
Tins of paint, brushes and other tools rest on the grass during the inaugural Chula Vista Art Fest, outside Chula Vista City Hall, on Sept. 30, 2023. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
Chula Vista High students laugh while operating a screen printer at the inaugural Chula Vista Art Fest, outside Chula Vista City Hall, on Sept. 30, 2023. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
Visitors take part in face and body painting activities at the inaugural Chula Vista Art Fest, outside Chula Vista City Hall, on Sept. 30, 2023. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
Members of the band Perla Negra perform at at the inaugural Chula Vista Art Fest, outside Chula Vista City Hall, on Sept. 30, 2023. (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)
1/9