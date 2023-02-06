Give Now
Petco Park outfield Padres Fanfest

In photos: Padres welcome the 'Friar Faithful' to 2023 Fanfest

The first preseason fan gathering since 2020 featured familiar faces and new stars to San Diego's MLB team following a run to the National League Championship Series. Watch as fellow San Diegans gathered and celebrated one of the city's beloved sports.

Petco Park outfield Padres Fanfest
A view of the Petco Park outfield covered with people during the 2023 San Diego Padres Fanfest.  (Bennett Lacy)
Bullpen Fans Petco Park 1
Fans overlook the Petco Park bullpen during the 2023 San Diego Padres Fanfest.  (Bennett Lacy)
Fanfest Stairs 3
Crowds arrive at Petco Park for the San Diego Padres 2023 Fanfest.  (Bennett Lacy)
Trevor Hoffman statue
A statue at Petco Park depicts former San Diego Padres pitcher and Major League Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Trevor Hoffman.  (Bennett Lacy)
Fanfest Stairs 2
Fans at Petco Park during the 2023 Padres Fanfest event.  (Bennett Lacy)
Tatis Bogaerts Soto Machado Petco Park Padres
San Diego Padres players Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto and Manny Machado participate in an interview segment during a fan event at Petco Park.  (Bennett Lacy)
Grant Musgrove Hader Martinez Orsillo Padres
San Diego Padres pitcher Nick Martinez speaks during a fan event at Petco Park.  (Bennett Lacy)
Joe Musgrove Mark Grant Padres fanfest
Joe Musgrove speaks to Mark Grant at the San Diego Padres Fanfest.  (Bennett Lacy)
AJ Preller Petco Park Padres
San Diego Padres president of baseball operations and general manager A.J. Preller speaks during a fan event at Petco Park.  (Bennett Lacy)
Peter Seidler Padres
San Diego Padres chairman Peter Seidler speaks during a fan event at Petco Park.  (Bennett Lacy)
Tony Gwynn Jesse Agler Padres Fanfest
Radio announcers Tony Gwynn Jr. and Jesse Agler at Padres Fanfest.  (Bennett Lacy)
Mark Grant Don Orsillo Padres Fanfest
Television announcers Mark Grant and Don Orsillo at Padres Fanfest.  (Bennett Lacy)
Padres Fanfest Radio Jesse Alger Tony Gwynn
Radio announcer Tony Gwynn Jr. smiles during an on stage segment at Padres Fanfest.  (Bennett Lacy)
Fanfest Padres Hall of Fame
A young fan visits the Padres Hall of Fame at Petco Park.  (Bennett Lacy)
Yu Darvish Petco Park
A banner at Petco Park shows Padres pitcher Yu Darvish during San Diego Padre Fanfest.  (Bennett Lacy)
Petco Park Fanfest View
A view of Petco Park during San Diego Padres Fanfest.  (Bennett Lacy)
Petco Park steps 1
Guests walk along the steps at Petco Park during the San Diego Padres Fanfest.  (Bennett Lacy)
Padres Fanfest Field 2
Fans walk onto the field at Petco Park during San Diego Padres Fanfest.   (Bennett Lacy)
Padres Fanfest Field 1
Fans walk toward the field at Petco Park during San Diego Padres Fanfest.  (Bennett Lacy)
PXL_20230204_203959775.jpg
Fans gather around the field during the 2023 San Diego Padres Fanfest at Petco Park on.  (Mel Shaw)
Petco Park 2023
Petco Park in San Diego during the 2023 Padres Fanfest.  (Bennett Lacy)
Padres Fanfest Stairs 1
Fans arrive for the San Diego Padres 2023 Fanfest at Petco Park in San Diego, CA.   (Bennett Lacy)
1/22