In photos: Padres welcome the 'Friar Faithful' to 2023 Fanfest
The first preseason fan gathering since 2020 featured familiar faces and new stars to San Diego's MLB team following a run to the National League Championship Series. Watch as fellow San Diegans gathered and celebrated one of the city's beloved sports.
A view of the Petco Park outfield covered with people during the 2023 San Diego Padres Fanfest. (Bennett Lacy)
Fans overlook the Petco Park bullpen during the 2023 San Diego Padres Fanfest. (Bennett Lacy)
Crowds arrive at Petco Park for the San Diego Padres 2023 Fanfest. (Bennett Lacy)
A statue at Petco Park depicts former San Diego Padres pitcher and Major League Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Trevor Hoffman. (Bennett Lacy)
Fans at Petco Park during the 2023 Padres Fanfest event. (Bennett Lacy)
San Diego Padres players Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto and Manny Machado participate in an interview segment during a fan event at Petco Park. (Bennett Lacy)
San Diego Padres pitcher Nick Martinez speaks during a fan event at Petco Park. (Bennett Lacy)
Joe Musgrove speaks to Mark Grant at the San Diego Padres Fanfest. (Bennett Lacy)
San Diego Padres president of baseball operations and general manager A.J. Preller speaks during a fan event at Petco Park. (Bennett Lacy)
San Diego Padres chairman Peter Seidler speaks during a fan event at Petco Park. (Bennett Lacy)
Radio announcers Tony Gwynn Jr. and Jesse Agler at Padres Fanfest. (Bennett Lacy)
Television announcers Mark Grant and Don Orsillo at Padres Fanfest. (Bennett Lacy)
Radio announcer Tony Gwynn Jr. smiles during an on stage segment at Padres Fanfest. (Bennett Lacy)
A young fan visits the Padres Hall of Fame at Petco Park. (Bennett Lacy)
A banner at Petco Park shows Padres pitcher Yu Darvish during San Diego Padre Fanfest. (Bennett Lacy)
A view of Petco Park during San Diego Padres Fanfest. (Bennett Lacy)
Guests walk along the steps at Petco Park during the San Diego Padres Fanfest. (Bennett Lacy)
Fans walk onto the field at Petco Park during San Diego Padres Fanfest. (Bennett Lacy)
Fans walk toward the field at Petco Park during San Diego Padres Fanfest. (Bennett Lacy)
Fans gather around the field during the 2023 San Diego Padres Fanfest at Petco Park on. (Mel Shaw)
Petco Park in San Diego during the 2023 Padres Fanfest. (Bennett Lacy)
Fans arrive for the San Diego Padres 2023 Fanfest at Petco Park in San Diego, CA. (Bennett Lacy)
