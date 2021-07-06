Give Now
15 Images

In Photos: Midterm Election 2022

Midterm election voting has drawn to a close and as many voters await final results, KPBS shares some photos of election night featuring voters and candidates.

A voter is casting their ballot for the Midterm 2022 elections at Camacho Recreation Center in National City on November 8, 2022.
  (Alex Nguyen / KPBS)
Voters utilizing the curbside ballot drop off at the Registrar of Voters in Kearny Mesa, Nov. 8, 2022.   (Roland Lizarondo/ KPBS)
Voter registration personnel sport festive attire while accepting voter ballots at the Registrar of Voters in Kearny Mesa, Nov. 8, 2022.   (Roland Lozarondo/ KPBS)
Students crowd into the on-campus polling place at San Diego State University, Nov. 8, 2022.  (Matthew Bowler/ KPBS)
A San Diego State University student waited in line for over an hour to register and cast her first ballot at the on-campus polling place at SDSU, Nov. 8, 2022.  (Matthew Bowler/ KPBS )
A San Diego County poll worker helps students fill out their same day conditional voter registration in order for them to cast a provisional ballot at San Diego State University, Nov. 8, 2022.  (Matthew Bowler/ KPBS)
Voters braved a rare San Diego rain storm to vote in the border community of San Ysidro, Nov. 8, 2022.  (Matthew Bowler/ KPBS)
Luis Ceja of San Ysidro said he was excited to vote on election night at San Ysidro High School, Nov. 8, 2022.  (Matthew Bowler/ KPBS)
Attendees of the Republican Party of San Diego County election watch party at the U.S. Grant Hotel closely monitor the national election results, San Diego, Nov, 8, 2022.  (Matthew Bowler/ KPBS)
Sen. Brian Jones (R-Santee) talks to a crowd at the county's Republican Party election night event in downtown San Diego, Nov. 8, 2022.  (Matthew Bowler/ KPBS)
Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) talks to the crowd at the county's Republican Party election night event in downtown San Diego, Nov. 8, 2022.  (Matthew Bowler/ KPBS)
(From front to back) San Diego residents Nicole Murray-Ramirez, Bob Lehmen and Eddie Reynoso watch as results come in at the San Diego County Democratic Party election night watch party in downtown San Diego, Nov. 8, 2022.  (Matthew Bowler/ KPBS)
San Diego City Council District 6 candidate Kent Lee speaks at the San Diego County Democratic Party election event in downtown San Diego, Nov. 8, 2022.  (Matthew Bowler/ KPBS)
Candidate for San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Anne Martinez awaits results at the county's Democratic Party election night watch party in downtown San Diego, Nov. 8, 2022.  (Matthew Bowler/ KPBS)
Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-San Diego) delivers remarks at the county's Democratic Party election event in the downtown San Diego on Nov. 8, 2022.  (Jacob Aere/ KPBS )
