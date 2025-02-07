Across San Diego County people protest Trump‘s immigration crackdown
Protesters gathered in Oceanside and Escondido to oppose President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigrant communities.
Editor's note: Some images contain strong language.
Protesters gather at the corner of Oceanside and College boulevards in Oceanside, Calif., on Feb. 3, 2025. (Carolyne Corelis)
Protesters in Oceanside wave Mexican flags and hold signs at the corner of Oceanside and College boulevards on Feb. 3, 2025. (Carolyne Corelis)
Protesters gather at the corner of Oceanside and College boulevards in Oceanside, Calif., on Feb. 3, 2025. (Carolyne Corelis)
A protester waves the Mexican flag at the corner of Oceanside and College boulevards in Oceanside, Calif., on Feb. 3, 2025. Community members gathered to protest immigration enforcement in the community. (Carolyne Corelis)
A protester waves the Mexican flag as cars pass by on the corner of Oceanside and College boulevards in Oceanside, Calif., on Feb. 3, 2025. (Carolyne Corelis)
A group of protesters gather at the corner of Oceanside and College boulevards in Oceanside, Calif., on Feb. 3, 2025. They're protesting against President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown. (Carolyne Corelis)
Two protesters hold signs reading "No human is illegal on stolen land" and "Families belong together" during a protest at Washington Avenue and Escondido Boulevard in Escondido on Jan. 29, 2025. (Carolyne Corelis)
A demonstrator holds a Mexican flag at a protest on Washington Avenue and Escondido Boulevard in Escondido on Jan. 29, 2025. (Carolyne Corelis)
Protesters wave Mexican flags and hold signs during a protest at Washington Avenue and Escondido Boulevard in Escondido on Jan. 29, 2025. (Carolyne Corelis)
A demonstrator holds signs that reads "This may not be our country, but it has always been our land," and "Viva Mexico c-------" at a protest on Washington Avenue and Escondido Boulevard in Escondido on Jan. 29, 2025. (Carolyne Corelis)
