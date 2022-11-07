26 Images
The Armed Forces Classic 2022
Every year the Armed Forces Classic brings college basketball to U.S. troops wherever they are stationed around the world. This year, Michigan State University and Gonzaga University played on the USS Abraham Lincoln while in port at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, on Nov. 11, 2022. This is the first time the event has been held on an active U.S. Navy ship since 2011. Gonzaga beat MSU 64-63.
MSU and Gonzaga warm up aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in port at Naval Air Station North Island with downtown San Diego in the background on Nov. 11, 2022. (Mike Damron)
Gonzaga sophomore Joe Few shoots the ball aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln for the Armed Forces Classic - Carrier Edition on Nov. 11, 2022. (Mike Damron)
Referees before the start of the game between Michigan State University and Gonzaga University aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln on Nov. 11, 2022. (Mike Damron)
Young fans watch as a player slam dunks the ball aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln on Nov. 11, 2022. (Mike Damron)
A Navy sailor goes for a lay up before the start of the Armed Forces Class on the USS Abraham Lincoln on Nov. 11, 2022. (Mike Damron)
A Navy band plays while excited fans stand in the background during the Armed Forces Classic aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln on Nov. 11, 2022.
A Michigan State player slam dunks the ball during warm ups before the Armed Forces Classic begins as the sun sets aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln on Nov. 11, 2022.
The Gonzaga team lines up court-side before the Armed Forces Classic begins aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego on Nov. 11, 2022.
MSU and Gonzaga players tip off as the sun sets aboard USS Abraham Lincoln while in port at Naval Air Station North Island on Nov. 11, 2022. (Mike Damron)
Navy sailors cheer as MSU and Gonzaga face off in the Armed Forces Classic - Carrier Edition aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego, on Nov. 11, 2022.
The U.S. flag waves as the sun sets aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego on Nov. 11, 2022.
Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg (33) guards MSU center Mady Sissoko (22) during the Armed Forces Classic aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego on Nov. 11, 2022.
MSU guard Pierre Brooks goes for a layup during the Armed Forces Classic aboard USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego on Nov. 11, 2022.
A Gonzaga fan cheers as Gonzaga takes on MSU aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego during the Armed Forces Classic on Nov. 11, 2022.
A MSU player scores during the Armed Forces Classic on the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego on Nov. 11, 2022. (Mike Damron)
MSU and Gonzaga face off during the Armed Forces Classic aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego on Nov. 11, 2022.
Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther takes a shot during the Armed Forces Classic aboard USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego on Nov. 11, 2022.
MSU coaching staff speak with players during the Armed Forces Classic aboard USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego on Nov. 11, 2022.
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme and his teammate block a MSU player during the Armed Forces Classic onboard USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego on Nov. 11, 2022. (Mike Damron)
Members of the Gonzaga team greet Navy sailors as they return to the court after halftime during the Armed Forces Classic on board the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego on Nov. 11, 2022.
Gonzaga warms up after halftime as fans watch on board the USS Abraham Lincoln during the Armed Forces Classic in San Diego on Nov. 11, 2022.
The sun sets behind the court as MSU and Gonzaga face off in the Armed Forces Classic on board USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego on Nov. 11, 2022.
MSU guard A.J. Hoggard guards Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman as he dribbles the ball in the Armed Forces Classic on board USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego on Nov. 11, 2022.
Gonzaga and MSU huddle during a media timeout at the Armed Forces Classic on board USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego on Nov. 11, 2022.
