In photos: Voters cast their ballot in Mexico's presidential election
Mexican voters in San Diego and Tijuana were at the polls Sunday voting in a historic presidential election. Claudia Sheinbaum, an environmental scientist and former mayor of Mexico City, was overwhelmingly elected as the country's first woman president.
A voter shows off an inked thumb — an indication of having voted — on June 2, 2024, outside the Consulate General of Mexico in Little Italy, San Diego. (Matthew Bowler)
People line up to vote in the Mexico presidential election on June 2, 2024, at the Consulate General of Mexico in Little Italy, San Diego. Some waited for hours to cast their vote. (Matthew Bowler)
People line up to vote in the Mexico presidential election on June 2, 2024, at the Consulate General of Mexico in Little Italy, San Diego. The line went all the way around the block on India Street. (Matthew Bowler)
People dance along to live mariachi music on June 2, 2024, outside the Consulate General of Mexico in Little Italy, San Diego. (Marielena Castellanos)
People sing and play music on June 2, 2024, outside the Consulate General of Mexico in Little Italy, San Diego. (Matthew Bowler)
People hold up a sign that reads "Yo ya voté" ("I already voted" in English) on June 2, 2024, outside the Consulate General of Mexico in Little Italy, San Diego. (Marielena Castellanos)
Voters stand in line at a vote center in Tijuana, Mexico on June 2, 2024. (Matthew Bowler)
A ballot box for the presidential ticket is shown at a voting center in Tijuana, Mexico, where people stand in line to cast their ballots on June 2, 2024. (Matthew Bowler)
Poll workers help voters on June 2, 2024 at a vote center in Tijuana, Mexico. (Matthew Bowler)
A poll worker inks a voter's thumb — an indication of having voted on June 2, 2024, in Tijuana, Mexico. (Matthew Bowler)
Voters receive their ballots from poll workers, fill the ballots out inside a polling booth, and cast them in ballot boxes on June 2, 2024, at a vote center in Tijuana, Mexico. (Matthew Bowler)
A voter finishes filling out their ballot in a voting booth that reads "El voto es libre y secreto" ("The vote is free and secret" in English) on June 2, 2024, at a vote center in Tijuana, Mexico. (KPBS Staff)
1/12