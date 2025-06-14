Photos: 'No Kings' protests draw massive crowds in San Diego

Chula Vista resident Psyche Calderon and Tijuana resident Korina Cortes pose for a portrait ahead of a "No Kings" rally in downtown San Diego, California on June 14, 2025. Calderon, the director of Latin@x Services at the San Diego LGBT Community Center, said she was there to support immigrant and queer rights. "There's no one without the other," she said. "That's why we're here." (Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local)