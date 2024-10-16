Homecoming at the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt
Thousands of Navy family members cheered Tuesday morning as the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt docked at its berth at Naval Air Station North Island. The aircraft carrier returned to San Diego after an extended nine-month deployment, originally planned for seven months but prolonged due to tensions in the Middle East.
A family waits outside the Naval Air Station North Island dock holding a sign that says "Marcus welcome home" on Oct. 15, 2024. (Carolyne Corelis)
Families wait for their loved ones hold signs through the fence keeping them off the dock aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt prepares to unload on Oct. 15, 2024 at the Naval Air Station North Island on Coronado Island. (Carolyne Corelis)
People wait for the sailors aboard the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt to depart on Oct. 15, 2024 at the Naval Air Station North Island on Coronado Island. (Carolyne Corelis)
A navy mom looks for her son on the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt on Oct. 15, 2024 at the Naval Air Station North Island on Coronado Island. (Carolyne Corelis)
Families wait pier side at Naval Air Station North Island for their sailors to disembark from the USS Theodore Roosevelt on Oct. 15, 2024 after a nine-month deployment. (Carolyne Corelis)
Two families wait for their loved one aboard the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt on Oct. 15, 2024 at the Naval Air Station North Island on Coronado Island. (Carolyne Corelis)
Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Carrier Strike Group 9 speaks in front of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt on Oct. 15, 2024 at the Naval Air Station North Island on Coronado Island. (Carolyne Corelis)
A family reunites with their loved one after he departs the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt on Oct. 15, 2024 at the Naval Air Station North Island on Coronado Island. (Carolyne Corelis)
Sailors depart the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt on Oct. 15, 2024 at the Naval Air Station North Island on Coronado Island. (Carolyne Corelis)
A sailor walking through the crowd after leaving the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt on Oct. 15, 2024 at the Naval Air Station North Island on Coronado Island. (Carolyne Corelis)
A sailor walks through the crowd after departing from the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt on Oct. 15, 2024 at the Naval Air Station North Island on Coronado Island. (Carolyne Corelis)
A sailor's child helps his mother push his belongings after departing from the the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt on Oct. 15, 2024 at the Naval Air Station North Island on Coronado Island. (Carolyne Corelis)
1/12