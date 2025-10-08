Behind the screams at The Haunted Trail: How scare actors get ready to fright
Before the gates open at The Haunted Trail in Balboa Park, scare actors transform into monsters, zombies and ghouls. Step inside the makeup room with KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando for a look at how the scares begin.
A look behind the scenes at The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park as scare actors line up for makeup and costumes on Sept. 25, 2025. (Carolyne Corelis)
Scare actor Deja Jackson waiting to be made up for The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park on Sept. 25, 2025. (Carolyne Corelis)
Deja Jackson getting gash marks applied before hitting The Haunted Trail to scare people in Balboa Park on Sept. 25, 2025. (Carolyne Corelis)
Jonathan Sturch dressed in clown costume before getting makeup for The Haunted Trail on Sept. 25, 2025. (Carolyne Corelis)
A makeup artist puts some finishing touches on Jonathan Sturch before sending him out to clown around on The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park on Sept. 25, 2025. (Carolyne Corelis)
Jonathan Sturch in the makeup chair for The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park on Sept. 25, 2025. (Carolyne Corelis)
Scare actor Mau Abernathy awaits the final touches for her clown makeup at The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park on Sept. 25, 2025. (Carolyne Corelis)
Some of the tools of the trade for a makeup artist at The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park on Sept. 25, 2025. (Carolyne Corelis)
KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando content in the makeup chair at The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park on Sept. 25, 2025. (Carolyne Corelis)
Makeup artist Stuart Hirsch applies some deathly texture with a brush to KPBS reporter Beth Accomando's graveyard makeup at The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park on Sept. 25, 2025. (Carolyne Corelis)
KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando gets some detail work on her makeup from Stuart Hirsch before heading out to the graveyard to be a scare actor for one night at The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park on Sept. 25, 2025. (Carolyne Corelis)
Scare actor Patty Fay in the makeup chair before taking her place in the graveyard at the Haunted Trail of Balboa Park on Oct. 1, 2025. (Beth Accomando)
Patty Fay is a legend at The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park with 33 years experience scaring people. Oct. 1, 2025. (Beth Accomando)
Hector Saucedo and Erick Escalante are in the habit of using chainsaws to chase down people at The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park on Sept. 25, 2025. (Carolyne Corelis)
Luca Dismukes getting undead for her shift in the graveyard at The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park on Sept. 25, 2025. (Carolyne Corelis)
Luca Dismukes designed her own costume and can be found haunting the mausoleum on The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park. Oct. 1, 2025. (Beth Accomando)
Makeup artist JJ Jimenez accentuates scare actor Ricardo Aguilera's red eyes at The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park on Sept. 25, 2025. (Carolyne Corelis)
Jazmin Alas gets blood applied on her arms for her job as a scare actor at The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park on Sept. 25, 2025. (Carolyne Corelis)
Scare actor Malory Knezha getting some detail work added to her makeup at The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park on Sept. 25, 2025. (Carolyne Corelis)
Scare actor Sergio Whitaker is ready to scare some willing victims at The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park on Sept. 25, 2025. (Carolyne Corelis)
1/25