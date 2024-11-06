In photos: How Election Day looked in San Diego
San Diegans from all over the county took part in the final day of the 2024 General Election, a moment of historic consequence.
Voters cast their ballots in the 2024 General Election mid-morning on Nov. 5, 2024 at McKinley Elementary School in San Diego, Calif. (Kori Suzuki)
A first-time voter embraces a poll worker after casting their ballot for the 2024 General Election mid-morning on Nov. 5, 2024 at McKinley Elementary School in San Diego, Calif. (Kori Suzuki)
Voters wait in line to vote outside of a polling center in the afternoon on Election Day on Nov. 5, 2024 in Oceanside, Calif. (Tania Thorne)
San Diego State University students wait to cast their ballots for the 2024 Presidential Election on Nov. 5, 2024 in San Diego, Calif. (Carolyne Corelis)
A large sign hung outside of The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter hotel, where Democrats gathered on Nov. 5, 2024, to celebrate election night victories. (Matthew Bowler)
Republicans gathered at the U.S. Grant Hotel on Nov. 5, 2024, in downtown San Diego on a much anticipated election night after a long election season. (Carlos Castillo)
Supporters of San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria waited on election night, Nov. 5, 2024, in the lobby of the Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter hotel. (Andrew Bowen)
Republicans celebrate former President Donald Trump's election as U.S. president for a second term on Nov. 5, 2024 at the US Grant Hotel. (Alexander Nguyen)
