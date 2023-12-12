San Diego Pride interim leaders commit to continue strong legacy and support

San Diego Pride is wrapping up the year with new leadership and some uncertainty for the future of the organization.

Public input was given in a town hall meeting on Monday night concerning the recent and sudden changes in leadership. There are currently two interim co-executive directors serving. Sarafina Scapicchio and Jen LaBarbera spoke with KPBS about their new position and expectations for the near future.

When asked why they accepted the dual position, Scapicchio said, "to immediately support the staff and volunteers. It's a volunteer-led organization.”

“My ‘yes’ came in part from feeling a responsibility and obligation to my colleagues and my staff here," LaBarbera said.

Both are currently on the staff which includes 22 members. The organization has a database of more than 2,800 volunteers.

They carry significant responsibility that goes well beyond the annual San Diego Pride Parade and Festival in July. San Diego Pride has 40 year-round services that support many LGBTQ+ people including youth, nonbinary and coalitions representing people of color and other marginalized communities.

Next year marks the 10th anniversary of the Pride SheFest event. It's also the 30th anniversary of Pride’s nonprofit incorporation and the 50th anniversary of the first San Diego Pride march.

“With the dual leadership and for a (temporary) period, it is going to set us up well to do right by all of those anniversaries. Also, to do right by our community that wants to celebrate them and also fight for them," LaBarbera said.

Both interim co-executive directors have years of experience with the organization.

Scapicchio has been Pride’s director of philanthropy, and operations, and finance. LaBarbera is the first director of education and advocacy. They replaced Fernando Lopez who was let go three weeks ago in what was called an amicable split with the board of directors. The board is now looking for a permanent replacement.

“I think the most important thing is (we need) someone who can come in and not only drive continuity because we have so many great programs and services we’re already offering. And someone to build upon that in a way that is consistent with the mission and direction the organization has been going," said Noah Lomax, the board's co-chair.

Both Scapicchio and LaBarbera joined board members at the town hall meeting and fielded questions from many community members who had concerns about the transition and the future of the organization.

“People wanted assurance that the programs they love are not going away. Our county grants are not going away. (They wanted to know) that Pride would continue to be an advocate for community issues. I hope we gave them that reassurance," Scapicchio said.

It could take more than six months to find the new executive director according to board members. That would come around July in time for the 50th anniversary of San Diego's first Pride parade.