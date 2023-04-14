DEATH IN PARADISE: Season 12 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Fridays, April 14 - May 26 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Fridays, April 21 - June 2 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Murders and mojitos. Fresh off the plane, a British detective joins the police force on the luscious Caribbean island of Saint Marie on Season 12 of DEATH IN PARADISE. The new series kicks off with the mysterious death of a celebrity astronomer and a change of job for Darlene. We also meet a bunch of Preppers digging in for the apocalypse on a Saint Marie hillside, when the end comes dramatically early for one of them.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 - The team investigate the mysterious death of an astronomer after he falls from a cliff during a rare planetary event. Meanwhile, is romance blossoming for Neville?

Episode 2: Friday, April 21 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 - The team investigate a preppers commune when one of their members is poisoned inside a locked bunker. Meanwhile, Neville has a series of adventurous dates with Sophie.

Episode 3: Friday, April 28 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 - The team investigate the murder of an estate agent during the private sale of a picturesque beach. Meanwhile, Marlon leads a counterfeit goods case to impress the Commissioner.

Episode 4: Friday, May 5 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 - The team join Naomi in Saint Barnabas when her best friend’s father is murdered at a wedding. Meanwhile, Marlon tries to prepare for his sergeant exams but is easily distracted.

Episode 5: Friday, May 12 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 - The team investigate the murder of a former children’s home resident. Meanwhile, Marlon sits his sergeant’s exams, and Selwyn meets his daughter for the first time.

Episode 6: Friday, May 19 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Friday, May 26 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 - The team investigate the murder of a water taxi driver at the same time as Neville receives an anonymous letter warning them a murder is due to take place.

Episode 7: Friday, May 26 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 - The team must prove Neville’s innocence after Professor Cartwright is murdered. DI Karen Flitcroft from the Department of Policing Standards takes over the investigation. The investigation leads Naomi and Selwyn to Justin West at the preppers commune.

Episode 8: Friday, June 2 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 - The team investigate the murder of a renowned calypso singer’s husband. Meanwhile, Neville struggles with Sophie’s revelations and contemplates his future in Saint Marie.