City of San Marcos passes homeless encampment ban

The city of San Marcos is taking action on a homeless encampment ban following a Supreme Court ruling last month.

City of Grants Pass v. Johnson allows cities to ban homeless encampments in public areas. The San Marcos City Council approved its own ban Tuesday with a 4-1 vote.

Councilmember María Nuñez was the only no vote.

"I don't think we have the resources to face this right now as we speak," she said. "So I do want us to continue to pursue options so that every time our deputies or one of us encounter somebody that is unhoused, somebody that needs resources, that we actually do have an ability to provide them with those resources and those options."

San Marcos currently has no homeless shelter, but does pay into regional homeless services.

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones said the city has paid $120,000 annually for supportive services.

The ban goes into effect in 30 days. Sheriff’s deputies will first issue warnings to people in encampments, and if they don’t move or seek services, deputies can then issue a misdemeanor citation.