Wildfire erupts east of Palomar Mountain, evacuations ordered

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A wildfire spread over hilly open terrain in the rural northeastern reaches of San Diego County Wednesday, blackening hundreds of acres but posing no immediate structural threats.

The blaze broke out about 1 p.m. in the Sunshine Summit area, north of Oak Grove and east of Palomar Mountain, according to Cal Fire.

Within four hours, the flames had charred roughly 400 acres as ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters worked to halt the spread of the blaze, which was growing in a southeasterly direction, said Mike Cornette, a fire captain with the state agency.

The closest structures to the fire as of 5:15 p.m. were homes in Chihuahua Valley, about four miles from the burn zone, the spokesman said.

An evacuation order is in effect, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The department released a map of the impacted areas. A temporary evacuation point is set up at Warner Springs High School 30951 Highway-79, Warner Springs.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while working to corral the blaze, according to Cornette.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, though there had been reports of lightning in the area shortly before it erupted, he said.