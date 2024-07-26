Give Now
Public Safety

Heat wave Continues in parts of San Diego County

By City News Service
Published July 26, 2024 at 1:50 PM PDT
A heat wave hits San Diego, June 20, 2017.
KPBS Staff
The sun shines overhead on June 20, 2017.

Scroll for Cool Zones ↓

Excessive heat warnings have been issued Friday for San Diego County deserts where dangerously hot conditions are in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected between 110 and 116 in the San Diego County desert communities, where the heat warnings are in effect until 8 p.m. Friday.

A close up image of a dog enjoying an outside play area at the North Shelter in San Diego County, Jan. 18, 2024.
Living
RELATED: Booties. Indoor dog parks. And following the vet's orders. How to keep pets cool this summer
Terry Tang / Associated Press

But temperatures are expected to return to normal, even cooler than average, in the valleys and mountains over the weekend.

Temperatures could be as high as 118 degrees and lows as high as 92 in the deserts, forecasters said.

Resources for staying cool during hot weather

Officials advised drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air- conditioned rooms, staying out of the sun and checking up on relatives and neighbors during extreme heat.

Children and pets should never be left inside vehicles on days that are even a little warmer than normal, as locked cars can turn into death traps in mere minutes.

High tides well over 6 feet are expected through 10 p.m. Sunday, with minor tidal overflow at low-lying beach parking lots and boardwalks.

"An increase of monsoonal moisture next week will bring a chance of thunderstorms mainly in the afternoons Monday through Thursday in the mountains and locally into deserts, with the greater chances on Tuesday and Wednesday," the NWS said.

Public Safety Weather
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
