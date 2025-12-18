Give Now
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Red Butte Garden & Arboretum, Hour 1 (New Season Premiere)

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 18, 2025 at 10:53 AM PST
Michael Bertoia (right) appraises German candy containers, ca. 1910, in Salt Lake City, Utah. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Red Butte Garden and Arboretum, Hour 1” premieres Monday, Jan. 5 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Ali Cotton for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Premieres Monday, Jan. 5, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encore Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is back with an all-new season celebrating 30 years of jaw-dropping treasures!

Dessa Goddard (right) appraises Kitaōji Rosanjin studio ceramics, ca. 1955, in Salt Lake City, Utah. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Red Butte Garden and Arboretum, Hour 1” premieres Monday, January 5 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Liz Fehrmann for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
ROADSHOW celebrates an all-new Season 30, starting with a stop in Salt Lake City! Discoveries include German candy containers, ca. 1910, a Donegal Arts & Crafts carpet and a 1937 “The Hobbit” first UK edition. Which find is valued at $100K?

Mark M. Topalian (right) appraises a Donegal arts & crafts carpet, ca. 1900, in Salt Lake City, Utah. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Red Butte Garden and Arboretum, Hour 1” premieres Monday, January 5 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Leigh Keno (right) appraises Pennsylvania German frakturs, ca. 1815, in Salt Lake City, Utah. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Red Butte Garden and Arboretum, Hour 1” premieres Monday, January 5 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Liz Fehrmann for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is part adventure, part history lesson, and part treasure hunt! Watch as specialists from the country's leading auction houses and independent dealers offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles, revealing fascinating truths about family treasures and flea market finds.

Sebastian Clarke (right) appraises a Viennese platter attributed to Herman Böhm, ca. 1880, in Salt Lake City, Utah. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Red Butte Garden and Arboretum, Hour 1” premieres Monday, January 5 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

