WORK IT OUT WOMBATS: The Treeborhood Harvest Day/The Treeborhood Thankfulness Stew
Premieres Monday, Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. on PBS Kids, 10:30 a.m. on KPBS TV, and 1:30 p.m. on PBS Kids (see full schedule below)
Harvest Day is being ruined by fog! Can the Wombats save the day by locating Mr. E’s fog goggles, buried in a box somewhere? / It’s time to make the Treeborhood Thankfulness Stew. Can Zeke create a stew that meets
Mr. E’s high standards?
Work It Out Wombats | The Treeborhood Harvest Day / The Treeborhood Thankfulness Stew | PBS KIDS
Kids can also play along with the new "Story Emporium" game launching November 16 on pbskids.org/wombats and the PBS KIDS Games App!
Advertisement
Full broadcast schedule:
- Monday, November 13, 09:30 am on PBSKIDS
- Monday, November 13, 10:30 am on KPBS
- Monday, November 13, 01:30 pm on PBSKIDS
- Friday, November 17, 09:30 am on PBSKIDS
- Friday, November 17, 10:30 am on KPBS
- Friday, November 17, 01:30 pm on PBSKIDS
- Sunday, November 19, 09:00 am on KPBS
- Thursday, November 23, 09:30 am on PBSKIDS
- Thursday, November 23, 10:30 am on KPBS
- Thursday, November 23, 01:30 pm on PBSKIDS
- Friday, November 24, 07:30 pm on PBSKIDS
- Saturday, November 25, 03:30 am on PBSKIDS
- Saturday, November 25, 07:30 pm on PBSKIDS
- Sunday, November 26, 03:30 am on PBSKIDS
- Sunday, November 26, 09:30 am on PBSKIDS
- Sunday, November 26, 11:30 am on PBSKIDS
- Sunday, November 26, 07:30 pm on PBSKIDS
- Monday, November 27, 03:30 am on PBSKIDS
- Tuesday, December 5, 09:30 am on PBSKIDS
- Tuesday, December 5, 01:30 pm on PBSKIDS
Follow Work It Out Wombats! on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube to stay up to date on what's happening in the Treeborhood. GAMES / VIDEO / ACTIVITIES