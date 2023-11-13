Give Now
WORK IT OUT WOMBATS: The Treeborhood Harvest Day/The Treeborhood Thankfulness Stew

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 13, 2023 at 12:38 PM PST
A scene from Work It Out Wombats
GBH
/
GBH
A scene from Work It Out Wombats

Premieres Monday, Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. on PBS Kids, 10:30 a.m. on KPBS TV, and 1:30 p.m. on PBS Kids (see full schedule below)

Harvest Day is being ruined by fog! Can the Wombats save the day by locating Mr. E’s fog goggles, buried in a box somewhere? / It’s time to make the Treeborhood Thankfulness Stew. Can Zeke create a stew that meets
Mr. E’s high standards?

Work It Out Wombats | The Treeborhood Harvest Day / The Treeborhood Thankfulness Stew | PBS KIDS

Kids can also play along with the new "Story Emporium" game launching November 16 on pbskids.org/wombats and the PBS KIDS Games App!

Story Emporium
GBH
/
GBH
Story Emporium

Full broadcast schedule:

