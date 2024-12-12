California appointed someone to review deaths of people held by law enforcement. She’s visiting San Diego first

California’s first director of reviews of deaths of people held by law enforcement will hold a listening session for San Diego and the surrounding counties on Saturday.

The state appointed Allison Ganter in October to the new position on the Board of State and Community Corrections, where she has been Deputy Director since 2014.

Her new statewide position was created by legislation after a push by San Diego advocates, including Yusef Miller.

He directs the North County Equity and Justice Coalition.

"When we do these fights from the grassroots, from the streets, we expect a really long, drawn-out, a lot of disappointment. And this went fast for this type of work,” he said.

He said he’s elated that San Diego advocates helped create something that will serve the entire state.

San Diego jails are among the deadliest in California.

An average of 16 people have died in San Diego County custody each year since 2011, most before they had their trial.

San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez issued a statement Monday highlighting the reduction last year in in-custody deaths and saying they anticipate a further reduction this year.

At least eight people have died in San Diego County custody so far this year — the lowest number in more than a decade.

"While we have not solved this issue, there are signs that actions we have taken are working,” she said, pointing to new policies like stricter screening protocols at intake that include deputies and contractors.

Paloma Serna didn’t have someone like Ganter to listen when her daughter Elisa died in custody in 2019.

She said she had to push for five years for answers and justice. In their settlement with Serna this summer, San Diego County paid her $15 million.

She’s hopeful about the new position.

"This is opening a door to help these new cases, these new families that will be in our group, that will continue to push for justice. So this Saturday is very important to us,” she said.

She hopes Ganter can help make it easier and faster for families to get answers and justice after they lose a loved one in custody.

Miller said they don’t plan to demand answers from Ganter, but to work with her to find solutions.

"We understand that there's a lot of things she won't be able to answer," he said. "But we want to make input so that we can help be a true rudder for the office to steer in the right way and ask those questions that the families had never gotten answers for."

The listening session will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the North Inland Live Well Center in Escondido.

A San Diego County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Assistant Sheriff Dustin Lopez plans to attend.

Ganter’s visit comes on the heels of another win for local advocates.

County supervisors approved a plan Tuesday to give more power to the Citizen’s Law Enforcement Review Board to investigate in-custody deaths, expanding their scope to include investigating jail medical staff and contractors.

Sheriff Kelly Martinez issued a statement Tuesday opposing the plan, calling it an addition to "already burdensome oversight."

"Families want to be heard," Serna said. "They want answers. They want solutions. They want deaths stopping. These are human beings. Someone loves them no matter what their charges are."

