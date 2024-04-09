Give Now
KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Rosie the Riveter, Car That Flew, SDSU Freedom Tree

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 9, 2024 at 1:48 PM PDT
Learn about some local efforts to build an automobile that flew.
KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO
Learn about some local efforts to build an automobile that flew.

Premieres Thursday April 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Monday, April 15 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Enjoy early access for Members with KPBS Passport!

On this new episode we meet a "Rosie the Riveter" who was part of the female workforce building airplanes in San Diego during World War II; learn about some local efforts to build an automobile that flew; see the story of San Diego State's little-known Freedom Tree, and much more!

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Episode 92 - April 1, 2024

KPBS Passport is a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

About the Series: KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO is a collection of stories about the history and the people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see everyday. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it. This series tells those stories in a fun and informal way. It’s a show about us!

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
