Submit Your KPBS Arts Briefs
This is a unique opportunity to be featured on KPBS. Please follow the guidelines below to ensure that KPBS is able to deliver the best product possible for your organization.
- Please review your content with your team prior to submitting. KPBS Production has limited resources and it is disruptive and time consuming to revise even ‘one word and/or minor detail’ once your content has been produced.
- As highlighted in the Arts Briefs Submission template, please indicate the month, and the name of the event/show/activity.
- Please limit the description to: the event name, exhibit, show or ongoing activity along with a fact based description of no more than 2 sentences. LESS IS MORE!
- Include phonetic pronunciation for unusual words, and names.
- Submit content with evergreen dates, or dates that may be featured the entire month.
- NO promotional or call to action language, also the word FREE is not allowed. An acceptable alternative to “Free” is "Open to All".
- Please include one SHORT descriptive sentence for the TV voice over.
Submission Deadlines:
- All Content is due 45 days prior to publication (i.e., October copy is due by Aug. 15).