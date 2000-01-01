Submit Your KPBS Arts Briefs

This is a unique opportunity to be featured on KPBS. Please follow the guidelines below to ensure that KPBS is able to deliver the best product possible for your organization.

Please review your content with your team prior to submitting. KPBS Production has limited resources and it is disruptive and time consuming to revise even ‘one word and/or minor detail’ once your content has been produced.

As highlighted in the Arts Briefs Submission template, please indicate the month, and the name of the event/show/activity.

Please limit the description to: the event name, exhibit, show or ongoing activity along with a fact based description of no more than 2 sentences. LESS IS MORE!

Include phonetic pronunciation for unusual words, and names.

Submit content with evergreen dates, or dates that may be featured the entire month.

NO promotional or call to action language, also the word FREE is not allowed. An acceptable alternative to “Free” is "Open to All".

Please include one SHORT descriptive sentence for the TV voice over.

Submission Deadlines: