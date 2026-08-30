Success! Your event has been submitted

Frequently Asked Questions

I submitted my event. What happens next?

Our staff will review and edit your submission. If the event is appropriate for the events calendar, it will be published on the site within 4-5 business days. You will receive an email confirmation once your event has been reviewed.

Why wasn't my event selected?

More often than not, events that receive a "declined" email have not been published because they were already included in the calendar. We have many sources for our events calendar, so it's possible your event was already in our system. Events may also be declined if they are not local to San Diego, or if the listing contains incorrect information. Please search the calendar for your event before contacting our editor with further questions.

Due to the high volume of event submissions received, please allow 4-5 business days for review and posting of events to the calendar. If you have not received an email confirmation about your event being accepted or denied, it is likely still in the queue. Please wait four business days before contacting us about your event status. Your patience is appreciated.

How can I submit a photo?

If you need to submit or correct a photo please email eventscalendar@kpbs.org . If a high quality photo is available online, you may send a link to the photo. Please note that by sending a photo or a link to a photo, you are indicating that you have the rights to distribute and publish the photo. Images should be minimum 300 x 300 px. and maximum 2000 x 2000 px. in jpg or png format. Choose high-quality photos featuring faces, places or vibrant colors and refrain from text-heavy graphics.

I submitted my event to your online calendar. Does that mean it will also be featured on the news or read on the air?

Accepted event submissions will be published as event calendar listings on both kpbs.org and thefinestsd.org . Submissions to the calendar are not forwarded to show producers and reporters. Please pitch your story idea directly to the newsroom via this contact form . You may also contact our Corporate Sponsorship department if you are interested in underwriting broadcast promotions for your event.

I hear events being announced on KPBS Radio all the time. Are those coming from this online events calendar?

The online events calendar is not associated with broadcast announcements. Some of the events you hear about on the air come from corporate sponsors. Others arise out of our partnerships with various community organizations. We do not air PSAs on KPBS Radio or KPBS TV.

How do I submit a correction?