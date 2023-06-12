How the KPBS Investigative Team protects your privacy

The Investigations team at KPBS takes your privacy seriously. That’s why we’ve set up multiple ways for you to contact us as well as send tips and documents.

If you’re concerned about privacy or anonymity, the best way to contact us is through Signal at 619-594-8177. Signal is a free messaging platform with built-in security protections. The messages are end-to-end encrypted, meaning only the sender and receiver can view the contents of a message. There are also no ads or trackers on Signal.

In addition to messages, Signal allows you to securely send sensitive documents, images and other files. If you have a large number of files and would prefer to share via email, we also have a secure Proton email account that we can share upon request.

You can download the Signal app in the App Store for iPhones or Google Play Store for Androids. There is also a desktop app for computers.