KPBS Website Navigation Update and Staff Feedback Invitation

Executive Summary

We are pleased to announce significant updates to the navigation of the KPBS website to enhance our user experience and improve content visibility, with a particular focus on KPBS Podcasts. We encourage staff to familiarize themselves with the changes and share feedback via the Google Form .

I. Introduction

We're dedicated to bringing top-notch content to our audience and we're always looking for ways to make your experience on our platforms even better. We wanted to update you on some major improvements we've made to the navigation structure on the KPBS website. These changes were inspired by proven and effective navigation designs.

II. Background

To match the growth and versatility of our content, we have conducted an extensive UX review and are now implementing critical changes. These changes aim to simplify and enhance how users navigate and interact with our content, with a special emphasis on KPBS Podcasts.

III. Details of the Update

Our latest modifications on the KPBS website are focused on enhancing user interaction and accessibility. These changes have been implemented through logical content organization and the maintenance of consistent visual cues. Here's a quick rundown of the key changes:

Boosted Visibility for Podcasts: All podcasts have been organized into their own dedicated "Podcast" menu navigation. This new "Podcasts" tab in the main menu serves as a one-stop destination for users interested in our podcasts, making KPBS Podcasts more prominent and easily accessible. New "Watch Live" Feature: We've added "Watch Live" to the "All Streams" section, allowing users immediate access to live content and this is highlighted with a red button. Integration of Black Arts & Culture: Black Arts & Culture has been moved into the Arts & Culture tab, aligning related content more logically. Arts & Culture Navigation Update: The Arts & Culture navigation item within the dropdown has been updated to "Arts & Culture Stories," and we have linked the main navigation "Arts & Culture" to that same overview/stories page.

IV. Research Supporting the Update

Our updates align with key principles in UX design, backed by research:

"Effects of Menu Design on Navigation of Websites": According to this study, a simplified, well-structured menu system enhances website navigation, reducing user cognitive load and leading to higher user satisfaction. Our streamlined main menu draws on this principle, making it easier for users to locate and access our diverse content offerings ( source . "The Importance Of Navigation And Simplification In UI/UX": This research shows that having dedicated navigation tabs can greatly enhance the visibility and accessibility of audio content, such as podcasts, on a website. To improve the visibility and accessibility of our podcasts for users, we are introducing a dedicated "Podcasts" tab on our website. ( source ).

V. Staff Feedback

We value your insights as daily users of our site, and we're committed to continuous improvement. To make it easy for you to share your thoughts on the updated website, we've created a Google Form . Feel free to explore the new features and let us know your thoughts, suggestions, or any issues you come across. Your feedback helps us make the site even better.

VI. Conclusion

These updates are aimed at providing a streamlined and engaging experience on the KPBS website, improving content visibility, and enhancing user satisfaction. As we adapt to the evolving digital environment, your ongoing support and feedback via the Google Form are essential. Together, we'll continue to refine and maximize our digital platforms. Thank you for being part of this exciting process!