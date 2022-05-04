Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Monday, July 18 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2. / On demand with PBS Video App

On this episode, we visit a charitable program called “Yes We Can,” a school made to serve the children of refugees who are in camps in the region. Host Jorge Meraz meets Estefania Rebellon, who helped start the program and she gives us a personal tour. Then we meet chef Manny, the man behind authentic Italian pizza being made in Rosarito. It is so good that it was voted best Pizza in Baja!

Courtesy Of Centurion5.Com Host Jorge Meraz holds up a traditional Italian pizza from ABC Pizza in Rosarito, Mexico.

CROSSING SOUTH: Schools for Refugees & ABC Pizza

Season 11 of CROSSING SOUTH premieres March 24!

Host Jorge Meraz is back to exploring the amazing sights south of the border. In eight brand new episodes watch as he trains and fights fires alongside the Rosarito Fire Department, tag along to Ensenada’s Pai Pai Zoo where he is bombarded by a baby panther and a group of monkeys, and later witness Jorge face his fear as he dives into the hives of stinging bees.

Along with visits to top tourist destinations and under the radar spots, this season will showcase some of the charitable work happening in Baja California. We will meet compassionate volunteers dedicated to helping stray animals, visit a special school for the refugee children stuck at the border, then tour the Rosarito Boys and Girls Club. And as always, you guessed it - Jorge will devour some amazing food!

CROSSING SOUTH: Season 11 Preview

