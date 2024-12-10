Give Now
Public Safety

East County residents could be without power until at least Friday

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Contributors: Mike Damron / Video Journalist
Published December 10, 2024 at 5:32 PM PST
Tonight, more than 50,000 people are still without power amid dangerous fire weather conditions. Thanks for joining us, I'm Maya Trabulsi. SDG&amp;E activated the emergency power shut-off because of strong Santa Ana winds. KPBS reporter Alexander Nguyen talked to a resident whose family was affected by the power outage.

As of Tuesday evening, more than 46,000 people were without power, and thousands more could have their power shut off amid dangerous fire weather conditions.

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) initiated Public Safety Power Shutoffs on Monday afternoon because of strong Santa Ana winds. These emergency shutoffs in certain communities are meant to reduce wildfire risk from downed power lines.

"It's a little concerning, you know, you don't have power. You don't have heat. You don't have any lights," Descanso resident Johnny Pierce said. "Obviously, a lot of wind, all your stuff blowing everywhere.”

Santa Ana Winds swept through Rancho Bernardo on Friday morning.
Environment
RELATED: SDG&E shuts off power to East County communities as Santa Ana winds pick up
City News Service

Pierce and his family stayed with friends Monday night because he couldn't heat his home due to the power outage. On Tuesday, he came to the Community Resource Center in Descanso to charge his phone and connect to the internet.

"They also offer books, and you know, just a warm place to stay," he said.

The high winds prompted the California Highway Patrol to close eastbound Interstate 8 to high-profile vehicles at East Willow Road. On Tuesday afternoon, dozens of semi-trailer trucks lined the shoulder waiting for clearance.

Some schools and businesses, including the Julian Pie Company and Harrah's Resort Southern California, were also closed because of the power outage. Harrah's reopened at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Power for some residents, however, is not expected to return until at least Friday.

SDG&E said power lines must be inspected for damage before service can be restored. In some areas, inspections can only be done by air.

For Pierce, the outage is a "bummer."

"My wife works from home, so she can't work either right now. It just kind of puts a hold on everything," he said. "And since I have children, they're bored, you know, because they want to play their video games and all that stuff."

SDG&E said the 12 Community Resource Centers would remain open until power is restored. And more could be activated if there are additional outages

At the center, residents can get things, such as a car converter to charge their electronics, water, snacks and ice. They are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Public Safety EnergyEast County
Alexander Nguyen
As a North County multimedia producer, Alexander Nguyen creates content for all of KPBS' platforms, including the web and social media.

