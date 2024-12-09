SDG&E shuts off power to East County communities as Santa Ana winds pick up

As a result of high, dry Santa Ana winds, San Diego Gas & Electric on Monday initiated Public Safety Power Shutoffs for much of rural San Diego County.

As many as 115,000 SDG&E customers might have their power turned off overnight to reduce wildfire risk due to extreme fire weather conditions. According to the utility's outage map as of Monday afternoon, communities such as Potrero, Dulzura, Jacumba Hot Springs, Boulevard, Descanso and Mt. Laguna were shut off from power.

The PSPS could remain in effect until early Wednesday after a red flag warning was issued by the National Weather Service, with Santa Ana winds expected to kick up this week.

Customers who are at risk of a shutoff were notified Saturday.

SDG&E's Emergency Operations Center is "monitoring the high winds and severe wildfire conditions around the clock and will continue to de- energize equipment for safety as conditions warrant," a statement from the utility read. "Power will not be restored until conditions improve and no longer pose a threat to the infrastructure."

The utility advised that personal emergency plans should be used to keep family, pets and livestock safe. Officials also urged the public to report downed power lines by calling 911 or SGD&E's call center at (800) 411-7343.

Additional information about unplanned power outages can be found here.