Some San Diego mountain school districts closed Tuesday due to weather

Because of power shutoffs and Santa Ana winds, some school districts in the mountain areas of San Diego County are scheduled to be closed Tuesday, the county department of education said.

These districts will close Tuesday, the education department said in a statement:

— Jamul-Dulzura Union School District;

— Julian Union Elementary School District;

— Julian Union High School District;

— Mountain Empire School District;

— Spencer Valley School District;

— Warner Unified School District;

— Ramona School District;

— Dehesa School District and

— Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District.