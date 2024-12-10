Give Now
Education

Some San Diego mountain school districts closed Tuesday due to weather

By City News Service
Published December 10, 2024 at 7:52 AM PST
Julian Union High School District may be forced to close if SDG&E cuts power to the area because of high winds and wildfire risk, Oct. 29, 2019.
Joe Hong
/
KPBS
A Julian Union High School District building is seen on Oct. 29, 2019.

Because of power shutoffs and Santa Ana winds, some school districts in the mountain areas of San Diego County are scheduled to be closed Tuesday, the county department of education said.

These districts will close Tuesday, the education department said in a statement:

— Jamul-Dulzura Union School District;

— Julian Union Elementary School District;

— Julian Union High School District;

— Mountain Empire School District;

— Spencer Valley School District;

— Warner Unified School District;

— Ramona School District;

— Dehesa School District and

— Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District.

