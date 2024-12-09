Red flag warning issued due to Santa Ana winds

Gusting Santa Ana winds will again batter much of Southern California Monday and into mid-week, raising concerns about potential wildfires.

A red flag warning of critical fire danger conditions will be in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday for the San Diego County mountains and inland valleys.

According to the National Weather Service, northeast and east winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected, with local gusts possible up to 60 mph in valley areas, and up to 65 in some mountains and passes.

"Winds will be strongest in east-west oriented passes, such as the San Gorgonio Pass and San Diego County mountains and foothills," according to the NWS.

Forecasters noted that humidity levels will fall as low as 5% to 10%, creating a combination of windy and dry conditions that cause rapidly spreading wildfires.

"Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly," forecasters said. "Outdoor burning is not recommended. Winds could damage outdoor property and will make for difficult driving conditions."

Cal Fire officials issued a statement also urging residents to use caution and avoid any activities that could ignite a wildfire.