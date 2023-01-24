Premieres Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video app

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022 Todd Weyman (left) appraises 1927 & 1936 Martin Lewis etchings, in Santa Fe, NM. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Santa Fe’s Museum Hill, Hour 2” premieres Monday, January 30 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

New ROADSHOW in New Mexico, with finds that include an Angel Botello oil painting, ca. 1960, Muhammad Ali and Alfred Hitchcock autographs, and a 1969 Alexander Calder sculpture. One is valued at $250,000!

Appraisal: Joseph Henry Sharp Oil Portrait, ca. 1900

