Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Santa Fe's Museum Hill - Hour 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 24, 2023 at 12:59 PM PST
Lark Mason III (right) appraises Ming Dynasty Fahua Tomb figures, in Santa Fe, NM.
Courtesy of Katherine Nelson Hall for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022
/
PBS
Lark Mason III (right) appraises Ming Dynasty Fahua Tomb figures, in Santa Fe, NM. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Santa Fe’s Museum Hill, Hour 2” premieres Monday, January 30 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.

Premieres Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video app

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Todd Weyman (left) appraises 1927 & 1936 Martin Lewis etchings, in Santa Fe, NM.
Courtesy of Meredith Nierman for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022
Todd Weyman (left) appraises 1927 & 1936 Martin Lewis etchings, in Santa Fe, NM. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Santa Fe’s Museum Hill, Hour 2” premieres Monday, January 30 at 8/7C p.m. on PBS.
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

New ROADSHOW in New Mexico, with finds that include an Angel Botello oil painting, ca. 1960, Muhammad Ali and Alfred Hitchcock autographs, and a 1969 Alexander Calder sculpture. One is valued at $250,000!

Appraisal: Joseph Henry Sharp Oil Portrait, ca. 1900

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Episodes are available on demand for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Subscribe: Antiques Roadshow Podcast:

On the ROADSHOW podcast, producers chat with many of your favorite ROADSHOW experts about their experiences in search of America's hidden treasures and other antiques issues in the news: Subscribe ITUNES | SOUNDCLOUD | STITCHER | PODBEAN

Join The Community + Share Stories:

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is now on TikTok! Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram + @RoadshowPBS on Twitter #antiquesroadshow

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
More News