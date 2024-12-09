Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app

President-elect Donald Trump has promised to impose steep tariffs on foreign products and deport millions of undocumented immigrants, policies he says will put Americans first. Many U.S. voters reelected Trump on the back of his economic agenda, how will his plan affect workers and consumers? Economist Oren Cass makes the case for Trump’s tariff policies.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Trade Wars: The Art of the Tariff

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

