ANNIKA: Season 2 on MASTERPIECE (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, Oct. 15 - Nov. 19, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App

Annika (Nicola Walker, UNFORGOTTEN) and the team return to solve more murders that wash up from Scotland’s waters. Annika shares her wry insights on the crimes while raising her teen daughter, Morgan.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Sunday, October 15 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - When a phone with a recording of a brutal drowning on it is handed into police headquarters, the pressure is on for Annika and the team to track down the murderer.

Episode 2: Sunday, October 22 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - The team are sent to Edinburgh to investigate the death of a recently released prisoner whose body is pulled out of the Forth River.

The team are sent to Edinburgh to investigate the death of a recently released prisoner whose body is pulled out of the Forth River on MASTERPIECE: ANNIKA Season 2. Shown: Silvie Furneaux as Morgan Stranhed

Episode 3: Sunday, October 29 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Annika reflects on Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde as she and the team investigate a Scottish millionaire found dead in his own shark tank.

Annika reflects on Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde as she and the team investigate a Scottish millionaire found dead in his own shark tank. Shown from left to right: Nicola Walker as Annika and Jamie Sives as Michael. MASTERPIECE ANNIKA Season 2.

Episode 4: Sunday, November 5 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Annika reflects on 1984 when the team are flown to the Hebridean islands to investigate the death of a man found in a block of ice.

Annika reflects on 1984 when the team are flown to the Hebridean islands to investigate the death of a man found in a block of ice. Shown: Nicola Walker as Annika. MASTERPIECE ANNIKA Season 2.

Episode 5: Sunday, November 12 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Annika’s family vacation is interrupted as she and the team must investigate a body found in a stream close to her resort.

Paul McGann as Jake & Nicola Walker as Annika

Episode 6: Sunday, November 19 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - A brutal murder on Glasgow’s canals hits close to home when the victim is identified as a former police officer.

Watch On Your Schedule:

This series will be available to stream with the PBS App. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS App. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Season 1 is available to stream with KPBS Passport! Contribute a tax-deductible* gift of $5 per month or an annual gift of $60 or more. Your donation will help KPBS serve your community through media that educates, inspires, and entertains

When a phone with a recording of a brutal drowning on it is handed into police headquarters, the pressure is on for Annika and the team to track down the murderer. Shown from left to right: Ukweli Roach as DS Tyrone Clark and Jamie Sives as DS Michael McAndrews. MASTERPIECE ANNIKA Season 2

Credits:

A Black Camel production for UKTV co-produced with MASTERPIECE in association with All3 Media International. The writers are Nick Walker, Lucia Haynes and Frances Poet. The directors are Philip John and Annie Griffin. The executive producers are Arabella Croft Page and Nicole Fitzpatrick. The executive producer for MASTERPIECE is Susanne Simpson. The producer is Kieran Walker.