Fossil Country

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 16, 2023 at 2:16 PM PDT
Asineops new species. Only 2 specimens of this species are known from Fossil Lake. Catalog number FOBU13556.
NPS Photo. Fossil Butte National Monument
Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App

Hardscrabble fossil hunters in Wyoming make astounding discoveries that change what we know about the earth's history. The mining town of Kemmerer, in the Green River Formation, is ground zero for the best fossil collecting in the world. Geology, history, and entrepreneurship all come to life through human stories of fossil hunters seeking a rare discovery and a big payday on "Fossil Country."

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
