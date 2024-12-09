Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

Recorded this past November at Ovation Hall at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, “Chicago & Friends: Live At 55” was filmed on a custom-built LED stage set featuring newly produced 3D animated visuals with over 18 4k cameras. Performing their greatest hits, the band is joined by some very special guests, including guitar virtuoso Steve Vai, who pays tribute to the band’s original lead guitarist, Terry Kath. Other guests include Chris Daughtry, Robert Randolph, Robin Thicke, world-renowned a cappella quintet VoicePlay, Judith Hill, and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram. Produced by award-winning producer Barry Summers.

Chicago & Friends: Live at 55 Preview

To celebrate the 55th anniversary of their groundbreaking double-Platinum debut album, “Chicago Transit Authority,” the band plays songs from the album, including some never-before-performed songs. In addition to their biggest hits, the set also includes “unplugged” versions of some of Chicago’s classic tunes.

With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide and members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the multi-Grammy Award winning band Chicago has been hailed by Rolling Stone as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era.” The legendary rock and roll band with horns came in as the highest charting American band in Billboard's Top 125 Artists of All Time.

© 2024 Fan Tracks Digital LLC / PBS Chris Daughtry performs at "Chicago and Friends: Live At 55"

Chicago recently received The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys and was previously inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014. Band members Robert Lamm and James Pankow were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017. Chicago has 21 Top 10 singles, five consecutive Number One albums, 11 #1 singles and five Gold singles, with a total of 48 Gold and Platinum awards.

The original three band members are Robert Lamm on keyboards and vocals, Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals and James Pankow on trombone. The band line-up also includes Ray Herrmann on sax and flute, Wally Reyes Jr. on drums, Neil Donell on vocals, Ramon "Ray" Yslas on percussion, Tony Obrohta on guitar, Loren Gold on keyboards and vocals, and Eric Baines on bass and vocals.

Eddie Malluk/ AtlasIcons.com / www.Atlasicons.com Steve Vai - "Chicago and Friends: Live At 55"

