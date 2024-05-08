Give Now
KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Star Of India and Museums

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 8, 2024 at 4:57 PM PDT
Ken Kramer goes aboard the Maritime Museum's iconic Star Of India, as she goes to sea!
Ken Kramer
Premieres Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encores Sunday, May 12 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, May 13 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2. / Enjoy early access for Members with KPBS Passport!

On this episode, we come aboard the Maritime Museum's iconic Star Of India, as she goes to sea! We head to the Imperial Valley’s Yuha Desert and the airport at Ramona to check out a couple of lesser-known but entirely wonderful museums. Plus things sent in by viewers, a quiz about San Diego, and more!

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Episode 93 Preview

About the Series: KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO is a collection of stories about the history and the people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see everyday. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it. This series tells those stories in a fun and informal way. It’s a show about us!

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
