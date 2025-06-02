Give Now
CROSSING SOUTH: Justina Del Valle and Valle Girl Vino

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 2, 2025 at 9:48 AM PDT
Sitara Perez from Valle Girl Vino gives Jorge Meraz a tour of her place in Valle de Guadalupe.
Centurion5 Productions
Sitara Perez from Valle Girl Vino gives Jorge Meraz a tour of her place in Valle de Guadalupe.

Premieres Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encore Monday, June 9 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Chef Javier Caro invites us to another culinary adventure at La Justina del Valle, offering delightful food and drinks. But there’s more. His place has a creative design with lots of fun photo ops.

Next, meet Sitara Monica Perez, a globetrotter and winemaker in Valle de Guadalupe, creating award-winning wines under the label "Valle Girl Vino." We get to meet lots of friends because today Sitara has a small live music event going on.

Justina del Valle website + Facebook
Valle Girl Vino on Facebook

CROSSING SOUTH: Justina Del Valle and Valle Girl Vino

The famous "You Look Good" neon sign at La Justina del Valle restaurant.
Centurion5 Productions
The famous "You Look Good" neon sign at La Justina del Valle restaurant.

