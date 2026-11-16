Missed TwitchCon 2026? Here's what went on IRL
TwitchCon was in San Diego last weekend celebrating its streamers, fans and the overall community. The three-day event was full of panels, DJ sets, meetups, and vendors. Here's just some of what we saw this year.
e.l.f. Cosmetics and hundreds of attendees attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest simultaneous “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) at Glitch Theater, TwitchCon, Nov. 14, 2026
(Audy McAfee/KPBS)
(Audy McAfee/KPBS)
Attendees walk the main aisle looking for the next booth to stop in at TwitchCon 2026, Nov. 14, 2026. (Audy McAfee/KPBS)
Attendees play a demo of the unreleased game, Moster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance at TwitchCon 2026, Nov. 14, 2026. (Audy McAfee/KPBS)
Guests watch DJ Dirtybriefs play a set in the Dino Dance lounge at TwitchCon 2026 on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (Audy McAfee/KPBS)
Lola and Bugs Bunny join attendees on the Space Jam + Jordan Brand's Half Court for Space Jam's 30th celebration at TwitchCon, Nov. 14th, 2026. (Audy McAfee/KPBS)
Contestants of the Mid-Offs introduce themselves to the crowd on the Minecraft stage at TwitchCon, Nov. 14, 2026. (Audy McAfee/KPBS)
Attendees play at one of many claw machines at TwitchCon on Saturday, November 14, 2026. (Audy McAfee/KPBS)
Guests surround the SanDisk booth for a preview at TwitchCon, Nov. 14, 2026. (Audy McAfee/KPBS)
A few of the Twitch global emotes are built with Legos by participants at TwitchCon on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (Audy McAfee/KPBS)
Guests play various board and trading card games at the tabletop area of TwitchCon, Nov. 14, 2026. (Audy McAfee/KPBS)
Attendees watch their peers battle it out with different games at TwitchCon, Nov. 14, 2026. (Audy McAfee/KPBS)
Guests sit in on a creator camp about building a streamer career at TwitchCon, Nov. 14, 2026. (Audy McAfee/KPBS)
Guests mingle in artist alley with vendors at TwitchCon, Nov. 14, 2026. (Audy McAfee/KPBS )
Attendees gather in Pavillion park around a giant gummy bear at TwitchCon, Nov. 14, 2026. (Audy McAfee/KPBS)
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