Video News Features

CP021322mullenfamily Playing
Death of Navy SEAL at Coronado boot camp is a black mark on ‘Hell Week’
4:15
IMG_3306.jpg Playing
Food waste from two San Diego County cities, now becoming compost
1:42
tom Kottmeir Ivar Schoenmeyr Playing
San Marcos man taps into his Nordic roots one plank at time
3:48
Pandemic and inflation push some California hospitals to financial edge
Pandemic and inflation push some California hospitals to financial edge
4:45
Renegade sewage flows still seep across border, but there is progress
Renegade sewage flows still seep across border, but there is progress
4:18
hqdefault.jpg Playing
San Diego elected officials largely condemn Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade
3:16
Colectivo Todos Somos Erick Carrillo 04.jpg Playing
Grim task: Parents in Mexico search for missing children, sometimes at mass grave sites
4:00
VENDORS thumbnail.jpg.png Playing
Sidewalk vendors required to get Permits under ordinance taking effect Wednesday
2:34
FluentPet, Bunny the talking dog Playing
Dogs with something to say press buttons for words in UCSD cognition study
5:05
Port of SD Playing
Port of San Diego emissions report shows exactly where they come from
4:33
