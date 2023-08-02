Give Now
KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Peacetime Disaster, Fire in Balboa Park, Silver Dollars, Tribute to The Star of India

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 2, 2023 at 11:46 AM PDT
Host Ken Kramer
Host Ken Kramer

Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + Encore Monday, Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

A mix of poignant and dramatic stories on this episode: One of the worst peacetime disasters in the history of the United States Navy happened in San Diego Bay more than a century ago. A huge fire in Balboa Park in the 1920s. The day Chula Vista was suddenly flooded with Silver Dollars. Plus, an update of some favorite stories about San Diego, a tribute to The Star of India and more!

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Episode 70
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
