Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Friday, Dec. 13, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app
To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the release of their self-titled debut album, the folk punk group Violent Femmes invited the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra to be their “back-up band” in this electrifying concert which mixes classical and rock.
Violent Femmes: 40th Anniversary with the Milwaukee Symphony: Trailer
