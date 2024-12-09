Friday, Dec. 13, 2024 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the release of their self-titled debut album, the folk punk group Violent Femmes invited the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra to be their “back-up band” in this electrifying concert which mixes classical and rock.

Violent Femmes: 40th Anniversary with the Milwaukee Symphony: Trailer

"Violent Femmes 40th Anniversary with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra" will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Janelle Rominski/Milwaukee PBS / PBS Violent Femmes, Brian Ritchie on Xylophone.

Janelle Rominski/Milwaukee PBS / PBS Violent Femmes Gordon Gano, acoustic guitar.

Janelle Rominski/Milwaukee PBS / PBS Violent Femmes, Blaise Garza, Contra Saxophone.

Violent Femmes on Facebook / Instagram / YouTube

