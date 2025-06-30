HISTORY WITH DAVID RUBENSTEIN: Season 6

Stream Season 6 now with KPBS Passport!

David Rubenstein’s skillful questioning of acclaimed writers like Robert A. Caro, Ron Chernow, Doris Kearns Goodwin, and many others effectively takes us behind the scenes, enabling a rare insight into the American story and a real sense of how history gets made.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Ned Blackhawk - For generations, American history overlooked the role Native communities have played in shaping the nation. Author and Professor Ned Blackhawk rethinks this narrative, centering the history of Indigenous peoples as essential to understanding an American story that predates the Revolutionary War and continues through today.

Episode 2: Lindsay Chervinsky - In 1797, President John Adams faced intense challenges, from partisan divides to foreign conflict with France and Britain. With little guidance from George Washington, Adams navigated a divided nation and shaped the presidency for future leaders. Historian Lindsay M. Chervinsky discusses his leadership.

Episode 3: Selwyn Vickers - The Reconstruction era aimed to grant Black Americans rights like suffrage and citizenship, with hopes of national reconciliation. Despite early progress in education and government, lack of support and Southern resistance led to setbacks. Selwyn Vickers discusses how challenges to justice, citizenship, and equality persist.

Episode 4: Steve Inskeep - In a period of deep and fundamental division, Abraham Lincoln sought to unite the nation in the face of insurmountable difference. Steve Inskeep shows how Lincoln’s political skill—humor, storytelling, and self-deprecation—helped him navigate challenges and push his agenda, demonstrating his commitment to the nation’s betterment despite political divides.

Episode 5: Stacy Schiff - Samuel Adams, though often overlooked today, was a driving force behind the Revolution and played a key role in the Boston Tea Party, earning him the praise of his contemporaries, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson. Celebrated author Stacy Schiff explores his journey from a failed son of wealth to a tireless revolutionary who united leaders like Hancock and Adams.

Episode 6: Robert Caro - Irrevocably tied to the tragedy of the Vietnam War, President Lyndon Johnson’s political legacy is also marked by his radical push to reimagine American life. Pulitzer Prize winner Robert A. Caro, author of "The Power Broker" and "The Years of Lyndon Johnson" explores how Johnson pushed Congress to establish Medicare, Medicaid, and historic civil rights and reform legislation.

Episode 7: Jeffrey Rosen - What did "the pursuit of happiness" mean to our nation’s Founders, and why was it included in the Declaration of Independence? Constitutional expert Jeffrey Rosen joins David Rubenstein to explore its origins, its link to personal self-government, and its conflict with slavery. Guests are selected by the NY Historical Society. David Rubenstein had no involvement in guest selection in any way.

Episode 8: Danielle Allen - John F. Kennedy urged Americans to ask what they could do for their country. Scholar Danielle Allen argues that civic engagement is key to a just society, advocating for "power-sharing liberalism,” a framework where no group holds a monopoly on power, and the people’s voices shape government.

Episode 9: Kai Bird - J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist behind the atomic bomb, is a divisive figure in American history. Kai Bird provides a compelling account of Oppenheimer’s life, from his New York childhood to his Cold War career, and the moral dilemmas he faced in creating the most destructive weapon in history.

Episode 10: Alex Prud'homme - Some of America's key moments happened over meals, from Jefferson's receptions to Nixon's China diplomacy. Author Alex Prud’homme joins David Rubenstein to explore the political power of the White House kitchen, highlighting meals that shaped history.

Watch On Your Schedule: HISTORY WITH DAVID RUBENSTEIN: Season 6 is available to stream with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS app.